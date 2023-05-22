Royals vs. Tigers Monday game thread

The Royals face off against the Tigers for a three-game set featuring two of the worst offenses in baseball. The Royals will have their first game sans Hunter Dozier, and they did shake up the lineup a bit, dropping Bobby Witt Jr. from the leadoff spot.

We're opening up the homestand with Brady Singer taking the mound vs. the Tigers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/6X66SDyRK6 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 22, 2023

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen goes for the Tigers tonight. He has pitched pretty well this year with a 3.44 ERA in six starts since signing a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Tigers.

Game time is at 6:40 on Bally Sports Kansas City.