Royals vs. Tigers Monday game thread

The Royals face off against the Tigers for a three-game set featuring two of the worst offenses in baseball. The Royals will have their first game sans Hunter Dozier, and they did shake up the lineup a bit, dropping Bobby Witt Jr. from the leadoff spot.
We're opening up the homestand with Brady Singer taking the mound vs. the Tigers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/6X66SDyRK6— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 22, 2023
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen goes for the Tigers tonight. He has pitched pretty well this year with a 3.44 ERA in six starts since signing a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Tigers.
D.C. ➡️ KC pic.twitter.com/1J6bwDGclY— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 22, 2023
Game time is at 6:40 on Bally Sports Kansas City.
Loading comments...