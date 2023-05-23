Royals Rumblings - News for May 23, 2023

J.J. Picollo discusses cutting ties with Hunter Dozier.

“No doubt, this was a tough one,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said. “It’s 10 years he has been with the organization and we have known him since Day 1. We just looked at how our team is starting to shape up and opportunities with how we balance our roster out.”... “With Nicky coming back tonight, it made it a little bit tougher to get him on the field,” Picollo said. “Just feel bad for Hunter, as he is such a pro. He works hard and is everything you want in a teammate. Just want to wish him the best.”

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter looks back on the Dozier era.

That said, if anything, Dozier should be remembered as one of the pieces of the Royals’ failed “Process 2.0” under Moore. Back in 2019, the Royals seemed primed to build their core around Dozier, Jorge Soler, Whit Merrifield, Adalberto Mondesi, Salvador Perez, and Hunter Dozier. When the Royals acquired Michael A. Taylor and Andrew Benintendi in 2021, Moore thought those two would be the missing pieces that the lineup core needed to take the next step. And unfortunately, Royals fans know how that turned out.

David Lesky at Into the Crown considers ways to improve the offense this winter.

The Rays aren’t afraid to trade guys and Brandon Lowe only has a couple years of club control after 2023. The Cardinals have a bunch of outfielders and aren’t likely to keep them all. I need to dig in some more on some trade options even beyond the big leagues, but that’s probably where this team needs to find their offensive support along with what’s already in their system. It’s a big reason why when the Royals move their bullpen pieces, players who typically don’t bring back a ton, can be so important. Maybe there’s a deal where Aroldis Chapman and Melendez are packaged to bring back a legitimate prospect or two or even a big leaguer. I don’t know if that’s even possible, it’s just an example, but that’s the sort of thing they likely need to do.

Michael Massey got engaged over the weekend in Chicago.

Clay County could vote on a sales tax for a Royals ballpark district as early as November.

What do the Phillies need to get back on track?

Cubs manager David Ross is on the hot seat, but will firing him make a difference?

Can the A’s catch the 1962 Mets in futility?

Kenley Jansen says the pitch clock is getting pitchers hurt.

Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is struggling.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has a contract through 2025.

The A’s part ways with broadcaster Glen Kuiper after an investigation of his on-air racial slur.

The Orioles unveil their City Connect uniforms.

Cardinals beat writer Rick Hummel dies at age 77.

Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL draft.

ESPN will launch their own full direct-to-consumer streaming option.

Is eating slow really good for you?

The new Indiana Jones movie is another example of bad de-aging technology in movies.

The best summer songs.

Your song of the day is Willie Nelson with Just Breathe.