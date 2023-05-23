Mike Mayers slashes through Detroit’s lineup in 4-1 win

Following an extra inning collapse on Monday night, the Royals used a strong spot start from Mike Mayers to tame the Tigers in a 4-1 victory. The win snaps a four-game losing streak for Kansas City.

With the odds stacked against them in facing Detroit ace Eduardo Rodriguez, the Royals’ bats needed to capitalize on every, early opportunity. However, despite getting runners in scoring position twice in the first three innings, they had no runs to show for it.

Fortunately for the offense, Mike Mayers had murderous intent on the Tigers’ bats. In his first time through the order, the right-hander tied his career-high with six strikeouts. Even Pitching Ninja on Twitter took notice to Mayers’s stuff.

Mike Mayers, 7th and 8th Ks pic.twitter.com/ACTxk3xe8G — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 24, 2023

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth inning that a run crossed the plate. After Javier Baez opened the inning with a throwing error, Michael Massey made him pay. The Royals’ second basemen ripped an RBI-double to the right field corner. Minutes later, 23-year-old Maikel Garcia scorched another RBI-double to make it 2-0. Before the inning concluded, Salvador Perez added one more on a sacrifice fly — extending the lead to three.

Mayers ran into trouble with two outs in the fifth, which forced Matt Quatraro to go to his bullpen and call on Jose Cuas. Cuas, though, allowed an inherited runner to score — cutting the lead back down to two.

It didn’t take long, however, for the Royals to grab that run right back. In the bottom of the fifth, Bobby Witt Jr led off with a single, swiped second base and scored on a single from Edward Olivares.

In the top half of the sixth, Cuas was a beneficiary of the dazzling glove of Massey. With the bases juiced and one out, Massey prevented disaster with a diving play up the middle. See for yourself.

What a snag by Massey to save a run! #Royals



Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/oAcipamQmX — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) May 24, 2023

With the combination of Josh Staumont, Taylor Clarke and Aroldis Chapman, the Royals slammed the door on the Tigers and evened the series.

Kansas City, 15-35, will go for a series win tomorrow. Zack Greinke faces off with Matthew Boyd at 6:40 p.m. CT.