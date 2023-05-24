Royals Rumblings: News for May 24, 2023

Per Anne Rogers, here’s Matt Quatraro on new callup Nick Wittgren:

“There’s a lot to like,” manager Matt Quatraro said of Wittgren. “He used to be heavy changeup and now he has developed a cutter/slider. Great teammate, a guy who loves to pitch and compete.” Wittgren has a history with Royals pitching coach Brian Sweeney. The two were together in the Cleveland organization a couple of years back. “That’s part of the reason why I signed over here, because of Brian,” Wittgren said. “I loved working with him from my time in Cleveland. I’m getting back with someone who is familiar with me. He could see some things that maybe I didn’t see.”

At Kings of Kauffman, Mike Gillespie notes that Drew Waters and Daniel Lynch look ready to return to the Majors.

The Dodgers transferred pitcher Dustin May to the 60-day injured list.

Old friend Johnny Cueto pitched just one inning so far this season, and now the Marlins have placed him on the 60-day IL with right biceps tightness.

The A’s could reportedly get $380 million in public money from various state, county, and city sources, on whatever Las Vegas site they’re interested in now. This sum is subject to legislative approval.

Diamond Sports Group (the parent company of Bally Sports) missed a payment to the Padres last week.

Do you have a giant stack of books in your To Be Read pile? I sure do. This mindset shift might help, maybe.

If you’ve got kids with good grades, their report cards may be tickets to free food and such.

Thanks to Reddit, I learned that Cookie Monster actually eats rice cakes painted to look like cookies, because the real things would be too greasy and damage the puppet.

A list (not a slideshow!) of 12 podcast that will make anyone fall in love with podcasts! Question of the day: do you listen to podcasts? What one(s) do you feel the most strongly about?

SOTD: Dolly Parton - World on Fire