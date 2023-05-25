Royals Rundown: Rice Babies, Doz’s Departure, and Ghosts of Kansas City Royals Past

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker team up for today’s episode with a litany of topics! Stay through the rice babies conundrum of 2023 to hear the crew’s thoughts on the Kansas City Royals DFA’ing Hunter Dozier. Plus, Jeremy sparks an interesting debate centered around Ryan O’Hearn and Brent Rooker. What do the two say about last year’s team? Tune in for a great episode from your favorite Royals pundits!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at @hokius, Jacob Milham at @JacobMilhamKC, and Greg Walker at @Gregnotcreg.