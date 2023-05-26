Royals vs. National Friday game thread

The Royals resume their homestand with a three-game set with the Washington Nationals, the first time they have hosted them since 2016. Here’s the box score of that game - Clint Robinson and Christian Colon!

Back in action tonight to open a weekend series vs. the Nationals.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/jdyaCE5BlP — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 26, 2023

Nationals hitters have the third-worst walk rate in baseball while Royals pitchers have the second-worst walk rate in baseball. Something’s gotta give!

#Nationals lineup for the opener tonight in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/8sZ7gek1rh — District on Deck (@DistrictOnDeck) May 26, 2023

I’ll be at the game with my kids teaching them how to eat innings. Preston Farr will coming out of the bullpen with the recap. Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.