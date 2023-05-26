 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. National Friday game thread

Jordan Lyles is hungry for some innings.

By Max Rieper
MLB: MAY 24 Tigers at Royals Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Royals resume their homestand with a three-game set with the Washington Nationals, the first time they have hosted them since 2016. Here’s the box score of that game - Clint Robinson and Christian Colon!

Nationals hitters have the third-worst walk rate in baseball while Royals pitchers have the second-worst walk rate in baseball. Something’s gotta give!

I’ll be at the game with my kids teaching them how to eat innings. Preston Farr will coming out of the bullpen with the recap. Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

