Royals vs. Nationals Saturday game thread

Can Bobby have another big game?

By Max Rieper
Washington Nationals v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Royals bats got going last night but the pitching staff could not throw strikes with nine walks. Brady Singer will look to get his season on track this afternoon.

The Nationals start right-handed Josiah Gray, promising right-handed with a 2.65 ERA this year. Royals-killer Luis Garcia is in the lineup again after a six-hit performance last night.

Game time is at 3:10 on Bally Sports Kansas City.

