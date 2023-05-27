Royals vs. Nationals Saturday game thread

The Royals bats got going last night but the pitching staff could not throw strikes with nine walks. Brady Singer will look to get his season on track this afternoon.

Brady Singer heads to the mound this afternoon as we look to even the series.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/cUGFvy1RDa — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 27, 2023

The Nationals start right-handed Josiah Gray, promising right-handed with a 2.65 ERA this year. Royals-killer Luis Garcia is in the lineup again after a six-hit performance last night.

Game time is at 3:10 on Bally Sports Kansas City.