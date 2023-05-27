Another sixth inning blow up costs the Royals in 4-2 loss to Nationals

A four-run sixth inning cost the Royals the lead in a 4-2 loss to the Nationals on Saturday. Brady Singer was pulled a few batters into that inning, and ended up with five innings pitched, two runs allowed on four hits, with three walks and six strikeouts. The series loss to the Nationals is the 14th series the Royals have lost this year in 17 tries.

The Royals got on the board first when leadoff hitter Nick Pratto walked. A Salvy single send him to third, and he was able to score on a wild pitch from Nationals starter Josiah Gray to make it 1-0 Royals. Salvy gave the Royals another run with one swing of the bat, his twelfth home run of the year to make it 2-0.

Salvy strikes again for his NINTH home run of May. #Royals



The Royals put runners at second and third with one out in the fourth inning, but Gray stuck out Maikel Garcia and Drew Waters. Nicky Lopez walked to load the bases, but Nick Pratto lined out to end the threat.

Singer was a bit shaky in the first inning with a pair of walks, but he was able to work around it to keep the Nationals off the scoreboard. He issued another walk and had a wild pitch in the second, but the Nats could not take advantage. The Nats had a runner in scoring position in every inning but the third, but Singer tossed zeroes for the first five frames.

The Nats finally got to Singer in the sixth, the same inning they piled on the runs last night. Jeimer Candelario led off with a single and Corey Dickerson doubled him home to put Washington on the board. Manager Matt Quatraro brought in Josh Taylor, but he was unable to stop the bleeding. Keibert Ruiz followed with a single to tie the game. Taylor loaded the bases before allowing a two-run double to C.J. Abrams to make it 4-2 Washington. Carlos Hernandez was brought in to finally get three outs to end the inning.

Royals hitters managed just three hits over the final five innings, but had a chance to tie it in the ninth when Nicky Lopez singled with one out. Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino each represented the tying run, but both struck out to end the game.

The Royals fall to 15-38 and will try to salvage the series tomorrow afternoon. Daniel Lynch is scheduled to make his season debut against left-hander Mackenzie Gore at 1:10 CT.