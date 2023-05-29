Royals Rundown: Royals Leave Kauffman Smoking After Lynch’s Return!

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco get you ready for the week ahead after the Kansas City Royals weekend! The boys narrowly avoid a sweep with the walk-off winner, but who is footing the bill for Olivares’ big hit? Plus, what are the two watching for after Lynch’s 2023 debut? What should fans expect from another piece of the 2018 puzzle? Also, with the draft right around the corner, Jacob and Jeremy talk about some of Kansas City’s recent drafting woes. Tune in for this extended episode!

