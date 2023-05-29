Memorial Day open thread

Memorial Day is to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, those that died while in military service. We salute the fallen and wish everyone a pleasant three-day weekend.

Memorial Day also marks the unofficial beginning of summer, and the start of the pennant race. Can the Royals get back into contention? (No.) But wouldn’t it be something if they could?

Here are some conversation prompts for today. Hope you have all had a relaxing three-day weekend.