Memorial Day open thread

Memorial Day is to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, those that died while in military service. We salute the fallen and wish everyone a pleasant three-day weekend.
Memorial Day also marks the unofficial beginning of summer, and the start of the pennant race. Can the Royals get back into contention? (No.) But wouldn’t it be something if they could?
Here are some conversation prompts for today. Hope you have all had a relaxing three-day weekend.
- Any plans this summer you are looking forward to? A trip? A movie you are anticipating?
- What has been the biggest surprise in baseball in the first two months?
- What is the best movie trilogy?
- Who should lead off for the Royals?
- Is there any one in the military who died while serving you would like to honor? Or anyone that served that you would like to recognize?
Loading comments...