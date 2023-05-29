 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 54 Thread: With a Win Today, the Royals will be 17-38

17-38!

By Matthew LaMar
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals
May 4, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Josh Staumont (63) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s not bury the lede here: if the Royals win today, they will be 17-38. For those of you who were around in the Lorenzo Cain/World Series days, you know. For those of you who weren’t, just do a Google search that includes the terms “Fetty Wap” and “Royals.”

Fascinatingly, the Royals were in this exact position last year. Standing at 17-37, a loss would have put them at 17-38. They won, somewhat frustratingly. Hopefully the Royals win today to achieve that record. And if they do, they’ll also hand a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. That, dear readers, is what they call a win-win.

Cardinals lineup

Royals lineup

Josh Staumont will be the opener. Don’t expect him to go more than a few innings.

