Royals Rumblings - News for May 30, 2023

Mike Mayers was aware of their bid for a perfect game over seven innings on Monday.

As for Mayers? Oh, he was aware. “You try to keep it as business as usual, talking with [catcher] Freddy [Fermin] and [pitching coaches Brian] Sweeney and [Zach] Bove each inning about who’s coming up and how we’re attacking them,” Mayers said. “[We were discussing] what the previous inning looked like and if we need to make any changes. “But you’re definitely aware of it.”

Edward Olivares caused some damage to the Royals Hall of Fame video board with a blast on Sunday.

As for who pays for the scoreboard damage? “That’s all on (Olivares),” Royals second basemen Michael Massey said with a laugh. No matter the cost, Olivares has no regrets. “I’m happy,” he said. “It’s good that we tied the game (on the homer), but it was also fun.”

Vahe Gregorian writes about how Sunday’s win could be a stepping stone to better things.

Belief without evidence is one definition of faith. But some evidence sure makes for a fine way to gain faith. “It’s nice to break through,” said Quatraro, suggesting the young team has played hard to the end all season. “They’re hungry, they’re aggressive. They’re young players that want to win, “Sometimes it takes getting that win to believe you can continue to do it.”

Ryan Yarbrough shares a positive update on his recovery from getting beaned with a line drive.

He doesn’t know when he’ll be back on the mound, but all things considered, he’s “doing really well.” “It’s one of those freak accidents,” Yarbrough said. “It’s something that’s out of everyone’s control. It’s something that you can’t really avoid. It’s an unfortunate part of the game. Luckily, it doesn’t happen very often. Very blessed to be here right now. I’m feeling a lot better and progressing in the right direction.”

Anne Rogers talks with Anthony Veneziano about his promotion to Triple-A.

“The work I’ve done to get my mechanics where they are, to get my mental capacity where it is now — it’s a lot easier to clear whatever just happened and go to the next pitch, focus on what’s ahead and not what’s behind,” Veneziano said. “And just have fun with it, honestly. I’m having way more fun this year.”

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter has his takeaways from the month of May.

Liam Hendriks returns to the mound after recovering from non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The Athletics designate Jesus Aguilar and the Brewers designate Luke Voit for assignment.

The Reds may have too many young infielders once they call up top prospect Elly de la Cruz.

Esteury Ruiz is stealing bases like its the 1980s.

A lot of relievers are really good now.

Domingo German plans to use less rosin after a couple of controversies.

The Angels are promoting 2022 draft pick Ben Joyce and his 105 mph fastball to the big leagues.

Black baseball is getting an upgrade at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Here is your 2023 NCAA baseball tournament bracket, with Kansas State as a notable snub.

Notre Dame tops Duke for its first men’s lacrosse title.

Las Vegas advances to the Stanley Cup Finals against Florida.

