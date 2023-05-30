Royals no match for Mikolas in 2-1 loss

Following its blowout win on Monday afternoon, Kansas City was stifled by the efforts of Miles Mikolas in a 2-1 loss.

Despite its lackluster offense, the Royals received an outstanding outing from Zack Greinke. Greinke, who’d posted a sub-3.00 ERA in the month of May, didn’t have to skate around much trouble in the first four innings. Unfortunately for him, his offense let him down once again.

The right-hander’s most impressive act came in the fifth inning. With nobody out, the Cardinals put a runner at third base. Feeling the pressure of keeping the game tied, Greinke struck out back-to-back hitters and induced a fly out — keeping it scoreless. That Houdini act extended Kansas City’s pitching staff’s scoreless streak to 19 innings.

However, the Cardinals could only be restrained for so long. In the bottom of the sixth inning, St. Louis used soft contact to break the tie. With two outs and a runner on, Nolan Arenado dropped an RBI-double into the gap off Carlos Hernandez. It was only the third run he’s allowed in the month of May.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Cardinals added some insurance on a sacrifice fly from Nolan Gorman.

With their last breath, Kansas City made some noise. Vinnie Pasquantino opened the ninth with a double and Salvador Perez singled.

Bobby Witt Jr drove in the Royals’ first run on a force out and got into scoring position on his 17th stolen base of the year, but Michael Massey struck out to end the game.



The Royals, 17-39, have two days off before returning home to Kauffman Stadium to welcome the Colorado Rockies. Jordan Lyles, who’s 0-9, will go for his first win of the season. Colorado hasn’t named its starter. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. CT.