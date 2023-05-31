Royals Rumblings - News for May 31, 2023

The Orioles signed Aaron Hicks to a big league deal.

At FanGraphs: how have the new rules changed the game? Within that piece is a link to the pitch violation leaderboards, which is an interesting pool of data!

Also at FanGraphs: what is a web gem worth?

The White Sox may get Mike Clevinger and Elvis Andrus back this week.

Ben Joyce made his MLB debut with the Angels.

Toronto’s Chris Bassitt says the Blue Jays were tipping pitches, and Aaron Judge was glancing into the dugout to pick up information about the tips, in regards to the saga from last week.

Out: the ‘Drake curse’ for the NBA playoffs. In: the ‘Jack Harlow curse.’

The Carter Center shared that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia.

John Stamos and Ryan Gosling are both self-described “Disney Adults.” What is your relationship to Disney World and/or Land? Parents, what age did or will you start taking your kids there, if ever?

Five things to do now to prepare for a heatwave.

From Ask a Manager, this letter writer’s employee needs constant assurance he is good enough to keep his job.

SOTD: Taylor Swift - You’re Losing Me