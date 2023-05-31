You can now vote your favorite Royals into the 2023 All-Star game

It is time to do what Royals fans do best - annoy other fanbases by stuffing the All-Star ballot! All-Star voting began today, as fans are called upon to determine who will represent the American and National Leagues at the All-Star Game.
Here are the Royals on the ballot, which you can find here:
Catcher - Salvador Perez
First Base - Vinnie Pasquantino
Second Base - Michael Massey
Shortstop - Bobby Witt Jr.
Third Base - Maikel Garcia
Outfield - Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Edward Olivares
Designated hitter - Nick Pratto
There is also a place where fans can submit a “write-in” candidate. The 2023 All-Star Game will take place July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
The first phase of voting will run through June 22, and you can vote up to five times per 24-hour period at MLB.com or the MLB app. The top two-vote getters at each position, and top five outfielders, will all advance to a run-off vote from June 26-29, where each fan can vote just once during a 24-hour period. The top overall vote getters in Phase 1 will automatically earn selection to the All-Star Game. Winners will be revealed on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT on June 29.
Seven-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez is the best chance for the Royals to have a selected starter, and he leads all American League catchers in home runs with 12, and is behind only Jonah Heim among qualified catchers in wRC+ with 124. Vinnie Pasquantino is fifth among all qualified American League first basemen in wRC+ at 120 and Bobby Witt Jr. is third among AL shortstops in WAR at 1.2.
Do you vote all-Royals on your ballot? Do you pick the players having the best year? Or those that have been stars in the past? Be sure to get your votes in!
