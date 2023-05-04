Royals Rundown: Royals Promote Cox, Salvy Gets Hot, and More Stats You Need to Know!

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker all get together for another great episode! The crew talks about the Kansas City Royals promoted Austin Cox, and what role he will serve for the team. Salvador Perez is red hot at the plate, but WHY is he behind the plate hurt? Also, why is Jacob’s wife yelling about Hunter Dozier?

Plus, tune in for Brian Henry’s breakdown on UzR and OAA! You will want to hear how they project Bobby Witt Jr.’s and Edward Olivares’ defense this season. Tune in for a PACKED episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at @hokius, Jacob Milham at @JacobMilhamKC, and Greg Walker at @Gregnotcreg.

Visit ⁠royalsreview.com⁠ for the best updates, analysis, and history on the Kansas City Royals!