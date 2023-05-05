 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Athletics Friday game thread

Someone has to win this game!

By Max Rieper
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The 8-24 Royals take on the 6-26 Athletics in a true test of baseball fandom. Neither team has played well this year, but there may be some signs of life lately with improved hitting from the Royals and improved pitching from the A’s. Of course, there was nowhere to go but up and it hasn’t translated into wins or anything!

Brad Keller has a decent ERA this year at 3.56, but he leads the American League in walks. Bobby Witt Jr. gets the night off with Maikel Garcia starting at shortstop. Nick Pratto goes from Triple-A to cleanup hitter in a week!

The A’s lineup has a couple of old friends that played in the Royals’ farm system - centerfielder Esteury Ruiz and designated hitter Brent Rooker.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...