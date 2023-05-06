 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Athletics Saturday game thread

Happy Lorenzo Cain Day!

Happy Lorenzo Cain Day! The Royals great is honored before the game as he retires on a one-day contract. The festivities begin at 5:38 CT (get it, 17:38?).

As far as the actual baseball game, you may just want to watch highlights of 2015. Brady Singer tries to get his season back on track, and Bobby Witt Jr. returns at shortstop with Maikel Garcia sliding over to third. .

Ken Waldichuk, who the A’s got from the Yankees in the Frankie Montas deal, goes for Oakland. He has given up three runs or less in three of his last four starts, but has given up the second-most home runs in the league.

Game time is 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

