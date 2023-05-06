Royals vs. Athletics Saturday game thread

Happy Lorenzo Cain Day! The Royals great is honored before the game as he retires on a one-day contract. The festivities begin at 5:38 CT (get it, 17:38?).

As far as the actual baseball game, you may just want to watch highlights of 2015. Brady Singer tries to get his season back on track, and Bobby Witt Jr. returns at shortstop with Maikel Garcia sliding over to third. .

Brady Singer takes to the mound as we look to even the series vs. the Athletics.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/nDoihYDdzj — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 6, 2023

Ken Waldichuk, who the A’s got from the Yankees in the Frankie Montas deal, goes for Oakland. He has given up three runs or less in three of his last four starts, but has given up the second-most home runs in the league.

How we're lining up tonight pic.twitter.com/M5vDyVRVFX — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 6, 2023

Game time is 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.