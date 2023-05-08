Royals Rundown: Are the Royals Hitting Rock Bottom?

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Max Rieper team up for another episode all about the Kansas City Royals! Fans are getting impatient and tired of the struggling Royals, especially after struggling against the Oakland Athletics, the worst team in baseball. How are the crew feeling, and does this change their outlook on the 2023 season? Also, Kansas City has a MLB talent problem at pitcher, but also in the outfield. What is the solution to make the outfield younger in this evaluation season? Nick Pratto has looked good in his most recent big-league stint. But, does the crew think Pratto sticks with the Royals this time? Tune in to find that out, and much more!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠@hokius⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠, and the podcast itself at @royalrundownpod.