White Sox series preview: A team of disappointment

The White Sox embarked on a rebuild that saw them lose 100 games in 2018, but allowed them to amass a very attractive collection of young talent. They reached the playoffs in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and won 93 games in 2021, but were quickly dismissed in the post-season each season. They went into 2022 hoping to be a serious contender, but fell flat on their face with an 81-81 season, missing the playoffs altogether.

If that season was a disappointment, this one is a disaster so far. The White Sox brought in a new manager - former Royals coach Pedro Grifol - and made one of the biggest free agent signings in club history, inking former Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million deal. Instead of contending, the team went on a ten-game losing streak in April, and currently has the fourth-worst record in baseball at 13-24.

The lineup hasn’t been the big problem, averaging 4.43 runs-per-game, including a 17-run outburst on Sunday against the Reds. But they have underachieved with Benintendi and All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson off to slow starts. Rookie outfielder Oscar Colas was expected to be a contributor but has already been demoted. Injuries have been a factor as well. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez was hospitalized last week with appendicitis and will miss 4-6 weeks. Yoan Moncada has been out since mid-April with a lower back injury, but could return this week. Former Missouri State star Jake Burger was one of the few hitters off to a hot start, until he was felled by an oblique strain.

The defense has been another matter. Centerfielder Luis Robert has been excellent, but overall the White Sox are third-worst in Defensive Runs Saved at -18.

White Sox expected starting lineup and bench Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR SS Tim Anderson (R) 76 0 5 .268 .316 .338 0.2 LF Andrew Benintendi (L) 133 0 4 .268 .323 .325 0.0 1B Andrew Vaughn (R) 150 3 0 .248 .347 .419 0.0 CF Luis Robert Jr. (R) 141 7 1 .260 .329 .496 1.1 3B Hanser Alberto (R) 40 3 0 .270 .308 .595 0.2 DH Yasmani Grandal (S) 115 3 0 .275 .357 .441 0.3 RF Gavin Sheets (L) 73 3 0 .258 .315 .394 0.0 2B Elvis Andrus (R) 138 1 5 .205 .285 .262 0.0 C Seby Zavala (R) 47 2 1 .159 .213 .318 -0.1 Bench PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR C Carlos Pérez (R) 1 0 0 .000 .000 .000 0.0 IF Lenyn Sosa (R) 60 1 0 .138 .153 .224 -0.3 OF Billy Hamilton (R) 2 0 2 .000 .000 .000 0.0 OF Adam Haseley (L) 20 0 0 .412 .500 .529 0.3

White Sox starting pitchers have a 5.18 ERA with third-highest strikeout rate in baseball, but the fourth-highest walk rate. Dylan Cease finished second in Cy Young voting last year, and was off to a good start this year, but has given up 11 runs in nine innings in his last two starts combined. Right-hander Lucas Giolito has significantly improved his control this year, and has one of the best strikeout-to-walk ratios in baseball so far. Lance Lynn is fifth in the league strikeouts-per-nine-innings, but lefties have mashed him with a line of .304/.368/.609 with six home runs in 76 plate appearances. Mike Clevinger’s velocity seems to be back up after a one-year dip, but his results have remained mixed.

Expected pitching matchups Monday, May 8 - 6:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Monday, May 8 - 6:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Dylan Cease 4.58 4.34 35.1 11.0 4.8 0.5 RHP Zack Greinke 5.25 5.49 36.0 6.3 1.5 0.1 Tuesday, May 9 - 6:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Lucas Giolito 3.67 3.88 41.2 8.9 1.9 0.9 RHP Jordan Lyles 6.69 6.53 40.1 6.7 3.1 -0.3 Wednesday, May 10 - 6:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Lance Lynn 6.90 5.20 39.1 11.4 3.4 0.4 RHP Brad Keller 4.67 5.63 34.2 6.5 7.3 -0.1 Thursday, May 11 - 1:10 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Mike Clevinger 4.84 5.22 35.1 8.4 4.1 0.3 RHP Brady Singer 8.82 5.43 33.2 8.8 3.2 0.0

The White Sox bullpen has been an abject disaster. Their 6.15 ERA is second-worst only to Oakland, and they have the second-highest walk rate. They have seven blown saves already this year with All-Star closer Liam Hendriks working his way back from a cancer diagnosis. Journeyman Keynan Middleton has emerged as a solid reliever in the pen, but Grifol has had few other answers to turn to.

White Sox bullpen Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Keynan Middleton 2.61 2.39 10.1 16.6 3.5 0.3 RHP Reynaldo Lopez 8.16 7.33 14.1 13.2 4.4 -0.5 RHP Kendall Graveman 4.73 5.83 13.1 10.1 4.1 -0.2 RHP Joe Kelly 6.00 2.69 6.0 15.0 1.5 0.1 LHP Aaron Bummer 8.18 3.44 11.0 10.6 6.6 0.2 RHP Gregory Santos 2.04 2.50 17.2 9.2 2.6 0.3 RHP Alex Colomé 6.00 9.35 3.0 6.0 9.0 -0.2 RHP Jimmy Lambert 5.63 5.85 16.0 11.8 5.1 -0.2

The White Sox went 1-9 against the Rays and Blue Jays so far, and are likely looking to get right with seven games against the Royals in the next two weeks. The Royals took the season series 10-9 against the White Sox last year, including going 5-4 at home. Both teams are in bad need of some wins this week.