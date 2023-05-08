Game 36 Thread: White Sox vs. Royals

The Royals have won two games in a row once this year. It is May 8. Hopefully they can do it tonight, although if we’re being honest the win/loss record matters much less than Bobby Witt and MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto becoming really good.

I guess the Royals could be the White Sox, who thought they were going to be good and are Royals-level bad. Kansas City at least knew they were going to be bad.

In any case, it’s Greinke Day at the K again.

White Sox lineup

Royals lineup