Game 36 Thread: White Sox vs. Royals

Two in a row???

By Matthew LaMar
Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals looks back toward pitcher Mason Miller #57 of the Oakland Athletics after Miller threw at his head during the game at Kauffman Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Royals have won two games in a row once this year. It is May 8. Hopefully they can do it tonight, although if we’re being honest the win/loss record matters much less than Bobby Witt and MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto becoming really good.

I guess the Royals could be the White Sox, who thought they were going to be good and are Royals-level bad. Kansas City at least knew they were going to be bad.

In any case, it’s Greinke Day at the K again.

