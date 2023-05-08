Game 36 Thread: White Sox vs. Royals

The Royals have won two games in a row once this year. It is May 8. Hopefully they can do it tonight, although if we’re being honest the win/loss record matters much less than Bobby Witt and MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto becoming really good.
I guess the Royals could be the White Sox, who thought they were going to be good and are Royals-level bad. Kansas City at least knew they were going to be bad.
In any case, it’s Greinke Day at the K again.
White Sox lineup
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters in Kansas City: pic.twitter.com/tmC2nuy6AK— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 8, 2023
Royals lineup
Zack Greinke heads to the mound to open the four-game series vs. the White Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/EuY01Rxwfa— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 8, 2023
