Royals Rumblings - News for May 9, 2023

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains recaps the big win on Monday.

You know you’re going to see some fine glovework when Zack Greinke is on the mound. The dude can still field his position and he’s always going to get some choppers and comebackers hit in his direction. On Monday though we saw some great defense (pretty much) all around the diamond. Home run hero Melendez made a great dash to the right field line before laying out to make a catch on a Hanser Alberto fly ball in the second. A run scored on the sac fly but with his defense, Melendez prevented the inning from unraveling. I’d really like to get the catch probability on this. I’m telling you, Melendez has made himself into a fine outfielder.

Zack Greinke: "Defense was incredible, offense obviously great. To do that against a really good pitcher ... it was one of the better games." pic.twitter.com/cZ94rmSjog — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) May 9, 2023

Jaylon Thompson is the new beat writer for the Royals at the Star. Get to know him here.

Jaylon gives an update on Nicky Lopez.

Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is feeling better after undergoing an emergency appendectomy earlier this month. Lopez is currently on the 10-day injured list but received a good diagnosis in his follow-up with doctors. “He is cleared for light activity which he started today,” Quatraro said. “He said he felt great and over the next six or seven days, he will progress and do more baseball activities.”

The Royals picked up pitcher James McArthur from the Phillies on Monday.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said before Monday’s game that he was still learning about McArthur and what he’ll provide to the franchise. “I know that our pitching guys looked at him,” Quatraro said, “and really were excited to be able to acquire him.”

Anne Rogers gives an update on Ryan Yarbrough, who was placed on the Injured List.

After getting hit in the face with a 106.2 mph line drive on Sunday against the A’s, Yarbrough is “stable and improving” at a local hospital, Royals manager Matt Quatraro said on Monday. The lefty has multiple nondisplaced fractures around his left eye, but surgery is not expected to be needed at this time. Quatraro and the Royals’ coaching staff visited Yarbrough at the hospital on Sunday night, and the pitcher was in good spirits despite the circumstances. He was scheduled to undergo more tests Monday to determine more of a prognosis and timeline. “On the mound at the time, he said, ‘Man, I think I’m done, my head is ringing,’ which makes perfect sense,” Quatraro said. “At the hospital last night, if you weren’t looking at him, the conversations were totally normal. You wouldn’t have known anything was going on.”

And an update on Daniel Lynch:

Sounds like Daniel Lynch is scheduled to make another rehab start with Omaha on Friday, so the #Royals will need another starter for the series opener in Milwaukee. Quatraro said that plan is subject to change, though. Lynch threw around 70 pitches yesterday in 3 1/3 innings. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) May 8, 2023

David Lesky at Inside the Crown takes a big picture look.

What they need to do is get some of the guys up a level or maybe even two. While there is next to no depth near the big leagues now, Marsh and Veneziano could easily be knocking on the door within a few weeks. I wouldn’t mind seeing Sandlin and Barnett both in AA. Champlain might be about ready for AA as well. So is Cameron. I know it’s so easy to be down on the entire organization right now, and I don’t blame you. I’m not sitting here to tell you that you should look at what’s happening and be popping champagne because the offense has been better for three weeks and there are some guys pitching well in the low levels. For some, it helps to know that. For others, it helps to be frustrated/angry/annoyed. Whatever works for you is what works for you. But I write about this team nearly every day and I’m encouraged by the big picture even if the small picture could hardly be more discouraging.

Vahe Gregorian writes about how George Brett continues to raise money to fight ALS.

Shane McClanahan and the Rays blank the Orioles in a battle of two of the best teams.

Detroit’s Akil Baddoo got hit in the beans trying to steal second.

The Cardinals discuss whey they took Willson Contreras off the catcher position.

What’s wrong with Corbin Burnes?

Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is commanding attention.

A’s starter Mason Miller experienced tightness in his elbow after his start against the Royals.

The Red Sox are winning, but will their weakness expose them?

Five veterans who could get cut soon.

The Brewers reverse their decision to extend alcohol sales past the seventh inning.

Catcher Grayson Greiner announces his retirement.

After 30 years as a minor league broadcaster, Johnny Doskow finally gets his shot at The Show.

Iowa Hawkeyes baseball is under investigation by gambling authorities.

Is Bad Bunny the greatest celebrity wrestler ever?

Why Bronny James is the perfect fit for USC.

There’s a “volume war” happening in music.

A look back at how the last writer’s strike impacted Hollywood.

Has Ted Lasso lost its way?

Your song of the day is Fine Young Cannibals with Good Thing.