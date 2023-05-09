A complete game by Lyles not enough in 4-2 loss to White Sox

Despite a complete game from Jordan Lyles, the Royals’ offense couldn’t muster up much against Lucas Giolito in a 4-2 loss to Chicago. It’s the third loss of the homestand for Kansas City.

Things got started in a hurry for the Royals in the bottom of the first. Following a 1-2-3 frame from Lyles to open the game, Vinnie Pasquantino clubbed his seventh home run of the year. That long ball tied him with Salvador Perez for the team lead.

The rain is gone, but there’s still some thunder. #WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/l8ZVb12pBU — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 10, 2023

On the mound, Lyles was sharp. Very sharp, in fact. He retired the first 11 Chicago hitters without breaking much of a sweat. However, in the top of the fourth he left one in the middle of the plate to Luis Robert who put a dent in the Royals Hall of Fame.

One of the main reasons Lyles was able to settle back into a groove was because of his defense — specifically from Bobby Witt Jr. The 22-year-old made two dazzling plays in the top of the fifth to keep things tied up at one. Though one stood out more than the other.

Unfortunately, it was only a matter of time before the White Sox damaged Lyles with the long ball. After a lead-off double in the sixth, Andrew Vaughn smashed a go-ahead, two-run blast to put Chicago in front 3-1.

In the bottom half of the inning, though, the Royals began to rally. Witt Jr kicked things off with a triple and Pasquantino drove him home on a bloop single. Later in the frame, Hunter Dozier came to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. On a 2-0 count, Dozier swung and popped it up on the infield. Freddy Fermin attempted to pick up his teammate but grounded out sharply to end the threat. The White Sox promptly responded with another run in the seventh — flipping the momentum back in favor of Chicago.

Lyles gave the bullpen the night off with nine complete innings, but he fell to 0-6 on the season.

The Royals, 10-27, will look to earn a split of the series tomorrow night at 6:40 p.m. CT. Brad Keller faces off with Lance Lynn.