Weekend Rumblings - News for June 10, 2023

The Royals won’t say much about why Edward Olivares is on the Restricted List.

“He has a personal thing to take care of today. No more clarity than that,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “(We) are expecting him back tomorrow.”

Vinnie Pasquantino exited last night’s game with some right shoulder discomfort.

Pasquantino has dealt with this injury before; he missed about three weeks last August with right shoulder discomfort, but Friday was the first time he felt it this season. “He’s had it historically, but I think it just cropped up on him when he reached high over his head to field that pickoff throw,” manager Matt Quatraro said postgame Friday. “He’s just a little tender. We’ll see how he bounces back after treatment tonight and tomorrow.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown reacts to Ken Rosenthal’s report about the Royals’ trade plans.

What I believe is more in line with the plan is that they’ve told teams they’ll trade Chapman right this second, but teams are going to part with a lot more today than they’re going to part with in July. Just under four months left with him is more valuable than two months left with him and they’re charging teams the prospect tax on that accordingly. They’re also providing teams with an option that if they do want to wait, they can also have Scott Barlow (probably the arm in addition) for the same prospect return plus some at the end of July.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter also reacts to the trade rumor.

Royals’ Assistant General Manager for Research and Development Daniel Mack will participate in a panel at the KC Library with Brian Kenny.

The Royals launch a partnership with a CBD company.

Mets first baseman Peter Alonso will miss 3-4 weeks with a wrist injury.

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez lands on the Injured List with an oblique injury.

The Blue Jays designate reliever Anthony Bass for assignment, less than two weeks after he attacked companies that supported the LGBTQ community.

Dan Szymborski checks in on the biggest hitter stat discrepancies in the ZiPS implementation of Statcast data.

How Athletics ownership is redefining sports malpractice.

What are the toughest calls on the All-Star ballot?

How the Diamondbacks became the perfect surprise team.

Is Jed Hoyer blowing it with the Cubs?

Padres TV viewership is about the same since moving away from Bally Sports.

Reggie Bush is out at Fox Sports, with Mark Ingram II a possibility to replace him.

The top 75 NBA free agents, ranked.

Nuclear-powered cargo ships are trying to stage a comeback.

Netflix subscriptions go up after the company cracks down on password-sharing.

Judd Apatow interviews legendary comedian Mel Brooks.

Your song of the day is Paul Simon with Slip Slidin’ Away.