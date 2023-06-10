Game thread LXIV - Royals at Orioles

Welcome to Saturday baseball in Baltimore. Some of you will have missed last night’s game due to it being broadcast solely on Apple TV+, despite my recommendations otherwise. That’s OK. You didn’t miss a very exciting game as a Royals fan, last night.

The enigmatic Brady Singer will take the mound for KC today. Singer underperformed for his first two years in KC but appeared to break out last year. Pretty much everyone around KC was convinced he had become the real deal and would help lead the team back into competition. Unfortunately, he has reverted and worse this season. If the season were to end today, his 6.45 ERA would easily be his worst season mark. However, the season does not end today and his last start wasn’t so bad - 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks or runs allowed. If Brady can build on that to return to pitching as well as he did last year, that sure would be swell.

The Orioles will counter with Cole Irvin. Irvin has been up and down with the Orioles this season, but was promoted again in order to make this start. This will be his fifth major league appearance of the season and fourth start, so far compiling a 10.38 ERA. Despite the Orioles overall competitiveness they’ve struggled to find a fifth starter, Irvin will attempt to snag that spot today.

The Royals lineup took a blow as Vinnie Pasquantino had to go on the IL with right shoulder instability. Edward Olivares was returned from the restricted list to take his spot on the roster. That leaves his original replacement, Nate Eaton, on the team as well.

Also, it is apparently super hero day at Camden. So that’ll be fun.

Lineups