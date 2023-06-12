Royals Rundown: The Kansas City Royals Leave Fans Without A Silver Lining

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco struggle to find good news about these Kansas City Royals. After an abysmal 0-6 road trip, what can fans actually look forward to? Plus, how concerned are they about Vinnie Pasquantino’s injury affecting his long-term outlook? Also, catcher Salvador Perez is climbing up the Royals’ all-time WAR leaderboard. Does Jeremy think he can overtake Alex Gordon this season? Tune in for that and all the nonsense in between!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠@hokius⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠, and the podcast itself at @royalrundownpod.