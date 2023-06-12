Royals promote outfielder Dairon Blanco, part ways with Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Royals announced they have selected the contract of outfielder Dairon Blanco, and have designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment.

The right-handed Blanco was hitting .347/.444/.451 with three home runs in 208 plate appearances. Blanco has been renowned for his speed, leading all affiliated minor leaguers with 47 steals in 53 attempts. Blanco is not a young player - he is already 30 - who got his pro career off to a late start after defecting from Cuba. He was originally signed by the Athletics, who traded him to the Royals in 2019 in a deal for pitcher Jake Diekman. Blanco appeared in five games with the Royals last year, going 2-for-7 (.286) with one stolen base.

Bradley was brought in on a minor league deal to provide depth at centerfield once the team lost Drew Waters to start the year. The former Gold Glove winner played solid defense, but hit just .133/.188/.210 in 113 plate appearances. He ties Chris Owings for the lowest career batting average in club history by any non-pitcher with at least 100 plate appearances.