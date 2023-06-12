Game 66 Thread: Red vs. Blue

Monday is my game thread day. Can you guess how many times the Royals have won on a Monday? They’ve played nine times on a Monday so far. Providing that context, I asked my wife how many times she thought they won and she said “zero.” While that feels correct, the Royals have won three times on a Monday, which means that their .333 winning percentage on Monday is significantly better than their overall winning percentage.
Depressing.
In any case, let’s hope for another win! Four for ten! Four for ten!
Reds lineup
Cincinnati vs. Kansas City (baseball edition)— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 12, 2023
Royals lineup
Here's how we're taking the field behind Zack Greinke to open the series vs. the Reds.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/ZQIZnx7z3k— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 12, 2023
