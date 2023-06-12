Game 66 Thread: Red vs. Blue

Monday is my game thread day. Can you guess how many times the Royals have won on a Monday? They’ve played nine times on a Monday so far. Providing that context, I asked my wife how many times she thought they won and she said “zero.” While that feels correct, the Royals have won three times on a Monday, which means that their .333 winning percentage on Monday is significantly better than their overall winning percentage.

Depressing.

In any case, let’s hope for another win! Four for ten! Four for ten!

Reds lineup

Royals lineup