Royals Rumblings - News for June 13, 2023

J.J. Picollo addressed trade rumors regarding Salvador Perez.

“He’s trying to lead our team,” Picollo said. “And to be dealing with a trade rumor that was more inquisitive than anything, it was made out to be more than it should have been.”

Ryan O’Hearn only had positive things to say when asked about facing his former team.

“Like I said, I love all those guys over there,” O’Hearn said. “I don’t like the term ‘revenge game.’ I had a great time playing with my boys today. I’m happy to be an Oriole. It was a great day and a great sweep and, you know, keep it rolling.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown reflects on the poor start by the Royals.

Ultimately, though, the problem with this team isn’t ownership. It isn’t the front office. It isn’t the bench. It’s the players. They aren’t good enough. Now I know that they all tie together in some ways. They could have had better players if Sherman had authorized more spending and Picollo had spent the money he did have better and if the on-field leadership could squeeze a little more out of them. And the lack of fundamentals on this team that does reflect poorly on the staff. My guess is that they’ve turned too far the other way from last year and maybe need to find a happy medium. But the talent is ultimately the number one problem.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about what to watch for with Dairon Blanco.

Travis Kelce redeemed himself with his ceremonial first pitch at the K.

The Royals unveil some new summer menu options at the K.

The first update on All-Star voting was released with Salvador Perez in third place among AL catchers, and no other Royals in the top ten.

The Mets sign Luke Voit to a minor league deal.

The Angels sign infielder Daniel Murphy out of the independent leagues.

The Diamondbacks designate former Royals pitcher Anthony Misiewicz for assignment.

The Astros are looking for a versatile left-handed bat.

Shohei Ohtani will get more workload management among fatigue concerns.

An evaluation of Brandon Crawford’s pitching debut.

A’s fans will have a reverse boycott tonight to protest potential relocation.

Stanford advances to the College World Series when a Texas outfielder loses the ball in the lights.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could play games at Daytona International Speedway.

The Athletic lays off 20 employees.

Why do sports owners hoist championship trophies first?

Grimace is back.

Many Reddit communities have gone dark in protest of announced API changes.

Longevity enthusiasts want their own independent state and are looking at Rhode Island.

Your song of the day is Wu-Tang Clan with C.R.E.A.M.