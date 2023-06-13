Royals losing streak climbs to eight after 5-4 loss to Reds

The Lyles losing streak continued on Tuesday night as the Royals dropped Game 2 to the Reds 5-4. The loss gives Jordan Lyles a league-leading 11 on the year.

Kansas City benefited from soft contact in the home half of the first, as they put runners at the corners without barreling a ball. However, MJ Melendez managed to do it and drove home the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to right-center.

Like in many of Lyles’s starts, though, the lead immediately disintegrated. Cincinnati singled the 32-year-old right-hander to death in a five-run second inning. The quality of pitching, or lack there of, brought the boo birds out at Kauffman Stadium.

With a four-run deficit in front of them, the Royals began chipping away. Matt Duffy doubled home a run in the bottom of the second and Bobby Witt Jr clubbed a two-run shot to bring Kansas City within one before the fourth inning.

Back on the mound, the barrage of boos only fueled Lyles. Following the dismal second inning, Lyles retired the next 14 batters to finish his outing. Unfortunately for him, his offense couldn’t give him a lead before exiting — extending his winless season another week.

The Royals had a prime opportunity to cash in during the bottom of the seventh inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Kansas City turned their lineup over. However, Nick Pratto and Salvador Perez struck out to end the potential threat.

The bullpen was more than good in the last three innings, as Jackson Kowar and Austin Cox combined for three hitless innings. But for the second straight night, the missed opportunities proved fatal.

Kansas City, 18-49, will try and avoid its third consecutive sweep tomorrow night. Daniel Lynch will face former Royal Ben Lively at 7:10 p.m. CT.