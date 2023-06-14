 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Rumblings - News for June 14, 2023

Happy Flag Day!

By Minda Haas Kuhlmann
After his 10th-inning MLB debut against our Royals debut Monday night, Ricky Karcher has been designated for assignment.

David Laurila at FanGraphs got thirteen different pitchers’ opinions on how the pitch clock is working.

What unfortunate timing for the Oakland/Las Vegas A’s situation to reach this juncture:

Juan Soto has found his stride after a slow start.

Shohei Ohtani has now split his splitter into two distinct pitches, because there is no limit on what Shohei Ohtani can do.

Nick Castellanos: mashing more (per Jay Jaffe at FanGraphs) and thinking less (per Stephanie Apstein at Sports Illustrated).

MLB is considering limiting off-field and personnel spending, because that’s the problem with baseball these days.

[content note: sexual assault] Trevor Bauer is facing new sexual assault charges.

Tori Bowie, the Olympic sprinter who died at just 32 last month, was pregnant and in labor at the time of her death.

Please pardon the brevity of these Rumblings; someone was at the ballpark editing photos quite late last night. But the team won!

A young baseball fan in a little league uniform jumps his highest to reach the outstretched hand of a ballplayer whose back is to the camera, and who is carrying his bat bag.
Johan Camargo and a fan high fiving
Minda Haas Kuhlmann

SOTD: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet

