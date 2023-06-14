Royals Rumblings - News for June 14, 2023

After his 10th-inning MLB debut against our Royals debut Monday night, Ricky Karcher has been designated for assignment.

David Laurila at FanGraphs got thirteen different pitchers’ opinions on how the pitch clock is working.

What unfortunate timing for the Oakland/Las Vegas A’s situation to reach this juncture:

Hours ahead of A's fans' scheduled "reverse boycott," the Nevada state Senate has passed a $380M bill for the funding of the A's proposed new stadium in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/FteVdNf7Cb — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 13, 2023

Juan Soto has found his stride after a slow start.

Shohei Ohtani has now split his splitter into two distinct pitches, because there is no limit on what Shohei Ohtani can do.

Nick Castellanos: mashing more (per Jay Jaffe at FanGraphs) and thinking less (per Stephanie Apstein at Sports Illustrated).

MLB is considering limiting off-field and personnel spending, because that’s the problem with baseball these days.

[content note: sexual assault] Trevor Bauer is facing new sexual assault charges.

Tori Bowie, the Olympic sprinter who died at just 32 last month, was pregnant and in labor at the time of her death.

Please pardon the brevity of these Rumblings; someone was at the ballpark editing photos quite late last night. But the team won!

SOTD: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet