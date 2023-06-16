Royals sign Adeiny Hechavarría and Jack Reinheimer to minor league contracts

The Royals announced they have signed infielders Adeiny Hechavarría and Jack Reinheimer to minor league deals and assigned them to Triple-A Omaha. The team is also losing infielder Johan Camargo, who decided to opt out of his deal with the Storm Chasers.

Hechavarría is a nine-year MLB veteran with the Blue Jays, Marlins, Rays, Pirates, Yankees, Mets, and Braves. The Cuban shortstop has been known as a plus defender, but has hit just .253/.291/.351 in 3,288 career MLB plate appearances. The 34-year old last appeared in the big leagues in 2020 and had been playing this season for the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League.

Reinheimer has played a handful of MLB games with the Diamondbacks and Mets in 2017-18 and provides versatility as someone that has played all over the field. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Mariners, Reinheimer brings a right-handed bat with good speed, but little power. The 30-year-old last played in affiliated ball in 2021, spending the last season and a half with Gastonia in the Atlantic League.

Omaha added players to make up for the loss of Samad Taylor, who was called up to the big leagues, and Johan Camargo, who opted out of his minor league deal with Omaha. Camargo has been hurt much of the year, appearing in just 15 games and hitting .298/.412/.544. The 29-year-old is a six-year MLB veteran with the Braves and Phillies capable of playing the infield and outfield.