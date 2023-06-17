Royals Rumblings - News for Saturday, June 17

Some royals prospects haven’t made much progress among their peers, but one of the royals’ top prospects is making her first appearance at the next level:

As many loyal royal fans know, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh have been becoming one of the core couples in the family — and now their daughter Lady Louise Windsor may be climbing to the top with them, per Express. Louise is set to make an appearance at Charles’ Trooping the Colour parade and ceremony on June 17, making it one of her most high-profile appearances to date. This event is reserved for working royals, and by extension, their children, so many are excited to see Louise make her first appearance at a Charles-run event like this.

Meanwhile, some royals veterans haven’t even been invited to said summer event. As you all know, at least one royal must be at the celebration, but current vets haven’t stood out enough to get an invitation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to join the royal family at King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour birthday celebration, according to a report, which claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to the event. On Saturday 17 June, the annual public celebration of the British monarch’s birthday will take place, with the occasion marking the first Trooping the Colour parade during Charles’ reign. The celebration, which dates back more than 200 years, will feature hundreds of soldiers, horses and musicians, and will see Charles ride on horseback in the parade as part of a tradition that has not been seen since 1986.

Speaking of Harry and Meghan, their media venture with Spotify has come to an end.

Spotify has ended its podcast deal with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the two sides announced Thursday, ending the multimillion dollar partnership after it produced only one season of Markle’s Archetypes podcast and as Spotify restructures its podcast division, which resulted in layoffs at the company earlier this month. The podcasting deal resulted in only one series, Markle’s podcast Archetypes, which ran for one season starting in August 2022, featuring interviews with such guests as Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah.

It didn’t take very long for Charles to get criticized after his promotion to the big leagues. Royals fans are criticizing his lavish residence and hoping he would use it to help the community:

King Charles III and Queen Camilla should give up Buckingham Palace and turn it into “a world class museum and art gallery,” anti-monarchy campaigners say. ...Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, told Newsweek: “It’s time that he gave up Buckingham Palace and it was opened up all year round and turned into a world class museum and art gallery because he clearly doesn’t need it and, given the amount of money being thrown at renovating it, it’s time it was made to pay for itself.” However, if giving up on any claim to the palace leaves it more open to visitors, thereby increasing revenue, Charles risks undermining a major plank of the argument in favor of the British monarchy—that tourists come to the U.K. because of the royal family.

It turns out that Boris Johnson lied about COVID-19 lockdown rules during ‘partygate,’ the wanker.

If you’ve been to a Tesco anytime recently, you know that food inflation is still here. Why is that the case?

Wales got a swift kick in the knickers by Armenia in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

How are some of the United Kingdom’s best food made? Insider found out for your viewing pleasure.

Song of the Day: I’m a Loser by The Beatles