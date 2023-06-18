Game thread LXII - Angels at Royals

Early last week I volunteered to write all three recaps for this weekend. That usually comes with game thread duty as well, though circumstances led to one not being posted yesterday. While I expected nothing but disappointment to come from my decision, I was able to witness a pretty high high after Friday night’s low low. What will I see today? Only time will tell.

Former Angel Zack Greinke will take the mound for KC, today. He was a deadline acquisition by Los Angeles all the way back in 2012. He was unable to help them get over the hump and into the post-season as the Angels finished that season in third place in the west.

Greinke has had a pretty down season for him this year as his career likely winds down to a close. He still limits walks as good as anyone with a 6-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Unfortunately, he’s no longer as able to resist home runs. His last two starts also were not particularly good, but maybe that just means its time for a bounceback.

Tyler Anderson will get the start for the Angels. After having something of a breakout season at age 33 last year for the Dodgers he’s regressed quite after moving across town. His 5.80 ERA and 3-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio would fit right in were he in KC’s rotation. As would each of his last three starts which saw him give up no fewer than four runs.

Manager Matt Quatraro has decided to battle Anderson’s career splits of being slightly better against lefties than righties by removing every lefty from his lineup except for Nicky Lopez. this had the odd effect of promoting Samad Taylor, who batted eighth in his major league debut yesterday, all the way up to batting fifth following his walk-off single. Maikel Garcia will bat cleanup despite having only one career major league home run and Freddy Fermin will bat sixth despite being mired in a 3-for34 slump over the last month.

It’s a bold strategy, cotton. Let’s see if it pays off.

Also of note, Vinnie Pasquantino was transferred to the 60-Day IL and Michael Massey was placed on the 10-day IL for his finger laceration. These moves combined to make room for the promotion of first baseman Matt Beaty to the major league team. Beaty had a pretty good spring training for the Royals but still couldn’t crack the initial roster. He was cut and the Giants picked him up in time for their series against the Royals. Ultimately he played in only four games for them, earning only five at-bats during which he struck out twice and singled once. He rejoined the Royals on a minor league deal earlier this week. Look for him to pinch hit today once the Angels have to go to their bullpen.

Lineups