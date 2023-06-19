Royals Rumblings - News for June 19, 2023

Samad Taylor had a great Royals debut on Saturday, with the game-winning hit to snap a ten-game losing streak.

“I was coming off the field, trying to get the guys going and motivate them,” Taylor said. “We were down early. Stayed down until the [seventh] inning. The biggest thing was to come into the dugout and get the momentum going. I know as soon as you get momentum in the game of baseball, anything can change.”

Austin Cox has the longest hitless streak to start a career in Royals history, with 25 batters faced.

“I think I learned what I can and what I can’t do at a higher level,” Cox said before his debut. “That was one of the adjustments as far as where my fastball plays, where it doesn’t play. “... That’s kind of the biggest thing, just pitching with confidence. I felt like the plan we put in place, I had a lot of trust in. That was where I felt like things ticked up.”

Zack Greinke lamented his performance the third time through the lineup on Sunday.

“They’ve certainly done that to a lot of pitchers over the years,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “Every game, each team gets that third time through the order. ... Zack is the kind of guy we have a lot of confidence in being able to do something different, give them a different look.”

Michael Massey landed on the Injured List over the weekend, Anne Rogers has more.

The cut was sore but manageable Tuesday and Wednesday, but after the off day Thursday, Massey said his finger was too swollen to move, let alone pick up a bat. The cut broke open every time Massey bent his knuckle. He was placed on the IL, retroactive to June 15, to give it time to heal. “It’s not in a great spot,” Massey said. “We’re trying to see if the inflammation goes down, the swelling. It just keeps cutting back open. It keeps bothering me and limiting me.”

The Royals called up outfielder Matt Beaty and pitcher Beau Briske from Omaha, and designated pitcher Mike Mayers for assignment. Vinnie Pasquantino moved to the 60-day Injured List to open up a 40-man roster spot.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Kriske could have multiple roles in the Royals’ bullpen. “He can throw one-plus, two innings,” Quatraro said. “He’s gone more than two a couple of times. He’ll be a regular reliever for us.”

Ryan Yarbrough will begin the road to recovery.

LHP Ryan Yarbrough will begin a rehab assignment tomorrow with our Arizona Complex League team. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 18, 2023

At Kings of Kauffman, Jacob Milham tries to figure out why Kauffman Stadium is suddenly a home run park.

The Royals will team with Tico Sports to produce 14 Spanish-language broadcasts this year.

Kauffman Stadium workers file federal labor charges against the Royals.

The Pirates are bringing up catcher Henry Davis, the #1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

World Series hero David Freese declines an invitation to be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Masataka Yoshida is proving critics wrong in his first year in the States.

The Braves designate Charlie Culberson for assignment the same day his dad was scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

How Yandy Diaz of the Rays has turned into one of the best hitters in baseball.

Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck suffers a facial fracture after taking a line drive to the face.

Why you should believe in the Cincinnati Reds.

Las Vegas native Bryce Harper would prefer his hometown get an expansion team than the A’s.

MLB intends to limit how much teams can spend on technology.

Republican Senators file legislation to challenge MLB’s anti-trust exemption.

The Wizards are reportedly sending Bradley Beal the the Phoenix Suns.

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns after a DUI last week.

A Twitch star signs a $100 million deal with a rival platform.

How the Vietnam War and ancient Chinese medicine led to a malaria treatment.

The maker of the Instant Pot is filing for bankruptcy.

Your song of the day is The Freddy Jones Band with In a Daydream.