Royals Rundown: Hang the Banner, the Royals Won a Game!

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are joined by Royal de Lux Podcast host Michael for today’s entertaining episode! A flurry of transactions in the majors and minors shows the Royals are still evaluating every player. What are the moves, and how does each promotion play into the 2023 season? Plus, Samad Taylor and Maikel Garcia are cooking for the Kansas City Royals. But, why do Jacob and Jeremy not like it? Anime recommendations, debating Nick Pratto’s power, and more on today’s episode!

