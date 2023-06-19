 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 72 Thread: Royals vs. Tigers

Another Jordan Lyles start!

By Matthew LaMar
Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) reacts after giving up a home run during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The thing about Jordan Lyles is not that he is bad, which he is, but he is so consistently bad that the Royals offense is under immense pressure every time he steps to the mound. Lyles has started 14 games for the team this year, and he has allowed fewer than four runs only twice. And considering that the bullpen usually gives up at least one run every game, that means that the offense must score at least six runs to win nearly every game started by Lyles.

At the same time, the Royals are probably going to win a Lyles start at some point. Baseball is a weird game, and fluky performances are probably due, whether some dominant performance by Lyles or a big offensive breakout on the offense’s end. Maybe that’s tonight. I, however, doubt it.

Happy Juneteenth, in any case.

