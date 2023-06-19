Game 72 Thread: Royals vs. Tigers

The thing about Jordan Lyles is not that he is bad, which he is, but he is so consistently bad that the Royals offense is under immense pressure every time he steps to the mound. Lyles has started 14 games for the team this year, and he has allowed fewer than four runs only twice. And considering that the bullpen usually gives up at least one run every game, that means that the offense must score at least six runs to win nearly every game started by Lyles.

At the same time, the Royals are probably going to win a Lyles start at some point. Baseball is a weird game, and fluky performances are probably due, whether some dominant performance by Lyles or a big offensive breakout on the offense’s end. Maybe that’s tonight. I, however, doubt it.

Happy Juneteenth, in any case.

Royals lineup

Opening the road trip with Jordan Lyles on the mound tonight in Detroit.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/lAJfpE5X27 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 19, 2023

Tigers lineup