Royals vs. Rockies Friday game thread

The Royals have gone 5-10 against the bottom five teams in baseball - the A’s, White Sox, and Nationals. The only one they haven’t played (other than themselves) is the Rockies, who they play tonight.

Jordan Lyles pitched for the Rockies from 2014 to 2017, pitching 281 innings, but with a total replacement level value of 0.1, according to Baseball Reference. He’ll go for the Royals tonight, looking to avoid a blowup the third time through the order - seven of his home runs allowed have come when he faces a hitter for the third time.

Bobby Witt Jr. moves up to #2 in the lineup, with Vinnie protecting him.

We're back home for the weekend to take on the Rockies.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/kU8Ufn9l2W — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 2, 2023

Chase Anderson will get the start for the Rockies tonight. He was on waivers three weeks ago, but has been their best pitcher lately.

It’s Big Slick night, so Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and other celebrities are at the game yukking it up. Game time is at 7:10 on Bally Sports Kansas City.