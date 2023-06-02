Six-run eighth dooms Royals in 7-2 loss to Rockies

The Rockies jumped on the board in the first inning with a home run by Ryan McMahon. It was the sixth home run Lyles has given up in the opening frame, most in baseball. The Royals were able to answer with a sole home run in the second by Edward Olivares, his fifth of the year. Kansas City took the lead on the first home run of the season by Drew Waters, a 419-foot drive to left-center to make it 2-1 Royals.

Drew Waters has left the yard! His first of the season gives the #Royals the lead.



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/C1idMCZArY — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 3, 2023

Matt Quatraro finally learned his lesson with Lyles and pulled him after five innings before he could face the Rockies’ lineup a third time. Lyles pitched very effectively aside from the first inning bomb, giving up just one other hit and striking out eight in his five innings. Taylor Clarke and Jose Cuas each gave the Royals a scoreless inning of relief, preserving a 2-1 lead going into the eighth.

But the Royals let the game get away from them that inning. With one out and runners at second and third, Jurickson Profar hit a chopper off Carlos Hernandez to Nicky Lopez at second. Lopez threw home, but runner Brenton Doyle was ruled safe to tie the game. Ryan McMahon singled home another run, knocking Hernandez out of the game. Nick Wittgren came on and the flood gates opened, with the Rockies putting up six runs in the inning.

The Royals offense was pretty quiet aside from the two solo home runs. Chase Anderson, who was on waivers three weeks ago, held them to just four hits overall in six innings with one walk and two strikeouts. The Royals loaded the bases in the ninth, knocking Daniel Bard out of the game, but Justin Lawrence retired Jackie Bradley Jr. to end the threat and the game.

The Royals are now 5-11 against the five worst teams in baseball other than themselves - the A’s, White Sox, Nationals, and Rockies. They’ll try to even the series tomorrow afternoon with Daniel Lynch going against Austin Gomber at 3:10 CT.