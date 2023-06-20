Lynch dominates in 1-0 win over Detroit

In an old school pitcher’s duel, the Royals bested the Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday night at Comerica Park. The win marks No. 20 for Kansas City on the year.

As mentioned at the top, the pitcher’s stole the show. Daniel Lynch and Detroit’s Michael Lorenzen were as close to unhittable in the first five innings. Especially Lynch, who allowed just one hit in those first five innings.

The scoreless tie wasn’t broken until the recently-called-up Matt Beaty ripped an RBI-double to the right field corner in the top of the sixth inning. The double scored Maikel Garcia, who also led the Royals with three hits on the night.

Matt Beaty rips an RBI double as the #Royals strike first.



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

— Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 20, 2023

Lynch finished his outing with seven shutout innings — striking out two, walking two and allowing only one hit.

Since pitch counts have been a thing (2000), Daniel Lynch tonight is first #Royals pitcher ever to toss 7+ shutout innings on 78 pitches or fewer. — Dave Holtzman (@DHoltzy) June 21, 2023

The Royals ran into some bullpen troubles again in the bottom of the eighth inning. Surprisingly, it was a rested Aroldis Chapman that couldn’t find the zone. However, after walking the bases loaded, Chapman got Spencer Torkelson to groundout to Bobby Witt Jr.

In the bottom of the ninth, Scott Barlow put the tying run at third base. Fortunately, he struck out Zach McKinstry on a 3-2 slider.

The Royals, 20-53, will look to take the series tomorrow afternoon. Brady Singer will square off with Matthew Boyd. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. CT.