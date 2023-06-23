 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Rays Friday game thread

It’s Zack vs. Zach!

By Max Rieper
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Royals overcame a first inning deficit and huge underdog status to grab the first game of their series against the Rays. Tonight, it’s Zack Greinke vs. Zach Eflin in a battle of Zacs!

Greinke has never won in Tropicana Field, going 0-4 with a 4.46 ERA in six starts and a relief appearance in his career.

Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco both out of the lineup for Tampa Bay.

Game time is 5:40 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

