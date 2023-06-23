Royals vs. Rays Friday game thread

The Royals overcame a first inning deficit and huge underdog status to grab the first game of their series against the Rays. Tonight, it’s Zack Greinke vs. Zach Eflin in a battle of Zacs!
Greinke has never won in Tropicana Field, going 0-4 with a 4.46 ERA in six starts and a relief appearance in his career.
Zack Greinke heads to the mound in St. Petersburg as we're back at it against the Rays.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/AdY6y4X8Gz— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 23, 2023
Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco both out of the lineup for Tampa Bay.
#Rays lineup vs. #Royals
No Yandy Diaz pic.twitter.com/tliqBmsPm9
Game time is 5:40 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.
