Weekend Rumblings - News for June 24, 2023

Matt Quatraro reacts to the fifth inning blow up against Tampa Bay.

Cuas walked Issac Paredes on a full count. That loaded the bases for shortstop Taylor Walls. He delivered with a two-run single that scored Josh Lowe and Harold Ramirez. “They earned those. Not every ball is going to be hit on the screws,” said Quatraro, who is managing against his former team for the first time this weekend. “They put balls in play with two strikes and got some up the middle with good placement.”

Zack Greinke has gone 25 starts in a row on the road without a win.

“I was not aware of that [road winless streak],’’ Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “I guess I haven’t really thought of it,’’ Greinke said. “I don’t get a lot of wins — period.’’

Greinke was frustrated after the game.

Greinke: "I didn't strike out enough guys, and that's what happens. You always have to make pitches, and there's never really an at-bat I feel like I'm completely in control anymore. The stuff's just not nasty enough for that to be the case." #Royals pic.twitter.com/KSb1XyKONr — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 24, 2023

Matt Beaty lands on the 7-day Injured List for a concussion, plus Anne Rogers gives an update on Amir Garrett.

The Royals are close to getting one of their multiple relievers on the injured list back, as Garrett threw 2/3 innings in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. He walked three with a wild pitch and stuck out one. Garrett has been on the IL since June 2, retroactive to May 29 with an elbow injury that has been described as similar to a bone bruise. He will likely make a couple of rehab appearances before returning to Kansas City.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown breaks down Austin Cox’s outing against the Rays on Thursday.

So there you have it, Cox is better than McClanahan. It’s hard to argue with evidence like that. Maybe that’s not true, but what I think is absolutely true is that Cox has earned an opportunity to make a start the next time this spot in the rotation comes around. Actually that’s not necessarily a big deal, but I’d like to see him continue to get bulk innings to lead to a start potentially. The next time through lines up against the Guardians who have a very balanced lineup in terms of handedness, which doesn’t really provide a huge benefit to the opener. But either way, I want to see more innings from him.

Trey Donovan at Kings of Kauffman looks at MJ Melendez’s slump.

Johan Camargo, who opted out from the Royals last week, signs a minor league deal with the Tigers.

Elly de la Cruz hits for the cycle as the Reds win their 12th in a row.

The Mets trade infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Angels.

Julio Rodriguez commits to participate in the Home Run Derby.

Watch how West Ham’s stadium gets converted into a baseball stadium for the London Series.

The Mets and Phillies will play in the London Series next year.

The Padres call up Matt Waldron, the first knuckleballer in the big leagues since 2021.

The Pirates bring up 2020 first round pick Nick Gonzales.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts says they are buyers for the trade deadline right now.

Rob Manfred says that protests from A’s fans came after years of inaction.

Why is Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe struggling?

Could Esteury Ruiz improve his slugging percentage through speed?

Phillies announcers didn’t like how Marcell Ozuna celebrated a home run.

Kiley McDaniel at ESPN writes why it might make sense to blow past draft bonus pool limits this year.

MLB announces the participants in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

How oddsmakers handled inside information ahead of the 2023 NBA draft.

