Royals vs. Rays Saturday game thread

After 15 starts without a single win, is this the day the Royals win when Jordan Lyles pitches?

Here's how we're taking the field behind Jordan Lyles this afternoon in St. Petersburg.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/JA9RpCFQ6u — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 24, 2023

The Royals did option down Jackson Kowar before the game and brought up pitcher James McArthur. McArthur had a 4.87 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 12 walks in 20 1/3 innings for Omaha after being acquired from the Phillies organization.

Wander Franco is back in the lineup for the Rays with Yonny Chirinos on the mound.

According to an unofficial poll we just took by looking around the Trop, Randy now has the most popular soccer kit in the state of Florida. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/C0QijouWoT — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 24, 2023

Game time is 3:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.