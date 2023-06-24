 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Rays Saturday game thread

Can the Royals finally win a Jordan Lyles start?

By Max Rieper
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After 15 starts without a single win, is this the day the Royals win when Jordan Lyles pitches?

The Royals did option down Jackson Kowar before the game and brought up pitcher James McArthur. McArthur had a 4.87 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 12 walks in 20 1/3 innings for Omaha after being acquired from the Phillies organization.

Wander Franco is back in the lineup for the Rays with Yonny Chirinos on the mound.

Game time is 3:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

