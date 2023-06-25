Sunday game thread

In case you missed my article yesterday, I won’t be covering the Royals game, today. You can, of course, talk about that game in the comments as much as you like. This space is still here for you to do that. That said, today’s Free Game of the Day looks like a doozy, so I’m excited to check out some high-quality baseball.

Today’s Free Game of the Day on MLB.TV features the Texas Rangers at the New York Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton vs Corey Seager, An unexpected first-place team against an unexpected third-place team. A couple of very good starting pitchers facing off.

The Rangers will send out Nathan Eovaldi. The 33-year-old is in his first of at least two seasons for the Rangers and he’s having arguably his best year, yet, with a 9-3 record and a 2.80 ERA. The Yankees will counter with former Cy Young Award-winner Gerrit Cole. He’s 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA. He’s not striking out as many as he used to, but he’s drastically reduced the number of home runs he allows in order to have yet another excellent season for the Yankees.

Lineups