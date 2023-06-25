Sunday recap

The Yankees beat the Rangers 5-3 to win their series. Despite the promises of the pitching matchup, it ended up being a very ho-hum game. Here are the things I learned while watching.

Both the Yankees and Rangers announcers are dull as watching grass grow. It’s easy to hate on Rex and Ryan, but at least they talk about the game like they’re alive.

The Yankees play an incredibly obnoxious, loud, repetitive theme every time one of their pitchers gets two strikes on someone. It sounds kind of like the Death Star red alert sound from Star Wars: A New Hope.

There’s probably something to learn from the fact that the Yankees simply can no longer draw as many many fans in their new stadium as they could in their old one. The Rangers announcers pointed out that despite the fact that the team won the World Series in the first year of New Yankee Stadium, they drew 700,000 fewer fans because the stadium is smaller. Why? To improve the quality of the seats and earn more per ticket sold. Fans of other teams looking to build new stadiums should be aware that this is almost certainly going to happen to them, too. If you think it’s expensive to go to a game now, just wait until the new parks open.

Aaron Judge may be out for the year with a torn toe ligament. It’s a bummer for the sport because he is one of the bonafide stars. You never realize how important your toes are until you injure one.

The Yankees didn’t gain any ground in the AL East because the Rays also won.

