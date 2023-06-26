Royals Rundown: Royals Return to Kauffman After Successful(?) Road Trip, Draft and Trade Season Nearly Here!

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco update you on the Kansas City Royals after a feel-good road trip and series in Tampa Bay. We are judging any stretch of Royals games on a curve now, right? Also, they run through Royal Farm Reports’ top-10 trade assets list and what players are on the list? Brin Henry, Royals Review’s resident numbers guy, joins them later on too to discuss some plat discipline metrics and how that looks for three of Kansas City’s top young guns. Need a little more disappointment? Wait until you hear who Keith Law mocked to Kansas City!

