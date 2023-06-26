Classic Off-Topic Thread: Late Nights at the (End) of June

There’s no baseball tonight. So let’s throw it back a few years and revive the classic off-topic thread question set for those unsure of what to do with their evening. These used to be all the rage in the dark times before the Royals won a World Series, which seems like an unbelievable event at this point. Let’s get talkin’, y’all!

Once, a commenter here by the name of tiquanunderwear was a regular. Good ol’ tiquan was a kid from Florida who picked the Royals as his team with no connections and started to root for them. I have attempted to do so, but it never stuck. Have you ever tried to pick and care about a sports team (any sport) at random, and did it work? A two-part question here for number two: one, do you enjoy driving to work or school or do you hate it and that’s why your preference is to work from home? And two, are you a music or podcast person on the drive? Let’s say you can retire comfortably at 40 (or retired comfortably when you were 40)—not, like, a billionaire or anything, but enough money to retire at 40. What do you spend your time doing? Or would you even want to do so? What’s a book or TV show you’ve always wanted to experience or thought you should experience but you’ve been intimidated by? What’s your go-to “fun fact” that you say during icebreakers where that’s the question?

BONUS: Who has the sweeter swing: Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout?