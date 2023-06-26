Will Klein selected to represent Royals at the Futures Game

Will Klein will represent the Royals at the Futures Game during All-Star week in Seattle as rosters were announced today. The 23-year old has a 3.38 ERA for Northwest Arkansas before he was recently promoted to Triple-A Omaha. Overall he has a 3.31 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 35 1⁄ 3 innings. Klein was originally a fifth round pick in 2020 out of Eastern Illinois.

Klein will be part of the American League squad, managed by former Mariners second baseman Harold Reynolds, while the National League will be managed by former Mariners and Royals slugger Raul Ibañez. The game will feature many of the brightest stars in the game, including last year’s #1 overall picks, shortstop Jackson Holliday of the Orioles. Other big stars include Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer, Nationals outfielder James Wood, Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar, and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. You can find the full rosters here.

The seven-inning Futures Game will take place Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, to air exclusively on Peacock and Sirius XM.

Past Royals Futures Game Representatives

2000 - P Jeff Austin and P Chris George

2001 - P Chris George

2002 - SS Angel Berroa

2003 - OF Alexis Gomez and P Zack Greinke

2004 - 2B Ruben Gotay and SS Andres Blanco

2005 - 1B Justin Huber

2006 - 3B Alex Gordon and OF Billy Butler

2007 - P Luke Hochevar

2008 - P Julio Pimental

2009 - P Danny Duffy

2010 - 1B Eric Hosmer and 3B Mike Moustakas

2011 - OF Wil Myers and P Kelvin Herrera

2012 - OF Wil Myers, P Yordano Ventura, and P Jake Odorizzi

2013 - P Yordano Ventura and P Miguel Almonte

2014 - P Christian Binford

2015 - 1B Balbino Fuenmayor, SS Raul Mondesi, and 3B Cheslor Cuthbert

2016 - OF Hunter Dozier and OF Jorge Bonifacio

2017 - P Foster Griffin

2018 - OF Seuly Matias

2019 - P Brady Singer, P Kris Bubic

2020 - No game played

2021 - 1B Nick Pratto, SS Bobby Witt Jr.

2022 - 1B Nick Pratto