Will Klein selected to represent Royals at the Futures Game

Will Klein will represent the Royals at the Futures Game during All-Star week in Seattle as rosters were announced today. The 23-year old has a 3.38 ERA for Northwest Arkansas before he was recently promoted to Triple-A Omaha. Overall he has a 3.31 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 35 1⁄3 innings. Klein was originally a fifth round pick in 2020 out of Eastern Illinois.
Klein will be part of the American League squad, managed by former Mariners second baseman Harold Reynolds, while the National League will be managed by former Mariners and Royals slugger Raul Ibañez. The game will feature many of the brightest stars in the game, including last year’s #1 overall picks, shortstop Jackson Holliday of the Orioles. Other big stars include Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer, Nationals outfielder James Wood, Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar, and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. You can find the full rosters here.
The seven-inning Futures Game will take place Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, to air exclusively on Peacock and Sirius XM.
Past Royals Futures Game Representatives
2000 - P Jeff Austin and P Chris George
2001 - P Chris George
2002 - SS Angel Berroa
2003 - OF Alexis Gomez and P Zack Greinke
2004 - 2B Ruben Gotay and SS Andres Blanco
2005 - 1B Justin Huber
2006 - 3B Alex Gordon and OF Billy Butler
2007 - P Luke Hochevar
2008 - P Julio Pimental
2009 - P Danny Duffy
2010 - 1B Eric Hosmer and 3B Mike Moustakas
2011 - OF Wil Myers and P Kelvin Herrera
2012 - OF Wil Myers, P Yordano Ventura, and P Jake Odorizzi
2013 - P Yordano Ventura and P Miguel Almonte
2014 - P Christian Binford
2015 - 1B Balbino Fuenmayor, SS Raul Mondesi, and 3B Cheslor Cuthbert
2016 - OF Hunter Dozier and OF Jorge Bonifacio
2017 - P Foster Griffin
2018 - OF Seuly Matias
2019 - P Brady Singer, P Kris Bubic
2020 - No game played
2021 - 1B Nick Pratto, SS Bobby Witt Jr.
2022 - 1B Nick Pratto
