Local standout Brennan dooms Royals in 2-1 loss

In these AL Central foes first meeting of the year it was the Guardians besting the Royals in a tight 2-1 game. It’s the first loss of a six-game homestand for Kansas City.

After giving up five runs in his last outing against Detroit, Brady Singer channeled his 2022-self and cruised through a struggling Guardians lineup. Though the strikeout numbers weren’t high, pitching to contact appeared to be the effective strategy.

Unfortunately for Singer, Gavin Williams was even better. In his second start this season, he held the Royals to one hit over six shutout innings. That one hit came from the red-hot Freddy Fermin.

Singer, like Williams, held his opponent scoreless through six innings with three strikeouts.



The bullpen also continued the trend of dominant pitching for two of the final three innings. Carlos Hernandez and Aroldis Chapman locked things down in the seventh and eighth — setting the Royals up with a chance to take its first lead of the night.

In the home half of the eighth, they had their chance. With a runner at third and nobody out, Kansas City benefited from the ultimate TOOTBLAN.

See for yourself…

Sadly for Singer and the Royals, it was one of Scott Barlow’s off nights. Former Blue Valley and K-State standout Will Brennan poked a go-ahead, two-run double in the top of the ninth to give the Guardians their first lead of the night.



Kansas City put the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom half, but Maikel Garcia grounded out to end the game.

The Royals, 22-57, will try and even up the series tomorrow night. Matt Quatraro hasn’t named a a starter yet. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. CT.