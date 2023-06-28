 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Guardians Wednesday game thread

Salvy’s back!

By Max Rieper
Los Angeles Angels v Kansas City Royals Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

After a heartbreaking loss last night, the Royals will look to even the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Austin Cox makes his first MLB start tonight after facing 39 batters without allowing a hit to start his career. Salvador Perez is back in the lineup after dealing with an eye issue yesterday, and Bobby Witt Jr. is in the leadoff spot for the first time since May 21.

Rookie lefty Logan Allen goes for the Guardians tonight, and he is not to be confused with the lefty Logan Allen that pitched for the Guardians last year and is now in the Rockies organization. Guardians manager Terry Francona will miss another game after being hospitalized yesterday due to light-headedness.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

