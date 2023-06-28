Royals vs. Guardians Wednesday game thread

After a heartbreaking loss last night, the Royals will look to even the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Austin Cox makes his first MLB start tonight after facing 39 batters without allowing a hit to start his career. Salvador Perez is back in the lineup after dealing with an eye issue yesterday, and Bobby Witt Jr. is in the leadoff spot for the first time since May 21.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Austin Cox tonight against the Guardians.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/FtUXZORpSu — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 28, 2023

Rookie lefty Logan Allen goes for the Guardians tonight, and he is not to be confused with the lefty Logan Allen that pitched for the Guardians last year and is now in the Rockies organization. Guardians manager Terry Francona will miss another game after being hospitalized yesterday due to light-headedness.

Hoping to get Skip back in a day or two.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/m8DCceVyD9 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 28, 2023

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.